A cooler night, then more warmth this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for September 22, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It actually felt like September on Sunday! We have a cooler night ahead across all of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. A Frost Advisory is in effect from Rice Lake to Hinckley to the north. In those areas, cover up plants or bring them into the garage overnight. Believe it or not, there is plenty of growing season coming through the start of October. Most of this week will be dominated by dry weather, and gradually warming temperatures. Highs are likely in the low 70s to start the work week, and could be near 80° in the Twin Cities by Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances remain meager in Minnesota. There is a weak front that could bring a couple of showers to western Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday morning. At most, a couple hundredths of an inch of rain is possible. By the time the front reaches the Twin Cities, the moisture will be gone, and the front fizzles out. Through the end of the week, a developing tropical system and an area of low pressure will come together in the southeast United States. That could spin some rain into Minnesota and Wisconsin next weekend, but that is a small chance at this point.