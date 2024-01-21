A blustery Sunday is the start of a big warm-up

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for January 20, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

South winds are ramping up tonight and Sunday. They could gust from 40 to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon. While they will keep wind chills close to or below zero, high temperatures will start to climb. Expect highs about 10° to 15° warmer than today, reaching the upper teens and low 20s across the state. Winds will gradually start to calm down Sunday night, as a weak front nudges into northern Minnesota. There could be a few snow showers along the front, with maybe a dusting of snow north of Brainerd.

The remainder of the upcoming week will be warm and cloudy. Make sure you soak up any sun you see on Sunday! There are some chances for rain or snow through the middle of the week. On Tuesday, that would be mostly fog or drizzle. Late Wednesday into Thursday, low pressure will lift north through the mid-Mississippi River Valley. Some light rain or snow showers should reach southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro. Accumulating snow is unlikely, but it will be something we are monitoring through the coming days. Highs this week will be well above average, topping out in the mid to upper 30s in the Twin Cities and the low 30s out state.