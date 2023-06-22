90s Continue Today & Friday then Scattered T-Storms some Possibly Strong Saturday.

Hot weather continues in the Twin Cities with +90 degree highs today through Friday along with heat index values in the mid 90s today and Friday.

Air Quality Alert for Twin Cities Area Today ( Thursday June 22 ) 12pm to 9pm for High Levels of Ozone Pollution which will be Unhealthy for people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Hot Weather continues in the Twin Cities with +90 degree highs Today through Friday along with Heat Index Values in the mid 90s Today and Friday. A Cold Front this upcoming weekend will bring Scattered T-Storms to Minnesota on Saturday evening and into Sunday but western Minnesota near the North and South Dakota borders will see Scattered T-Storms Tonight and Friday as well.

T-Storms Saturday could be Strong to Severe in western Minnesota during the morning and afternoon then eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin including the Twin Cities Saturday afternoon and evening. T-Storms on Sunday will be more Widespread across Minnesota and could also produce Heavy Rainfall in northern Minnesota both Saturday and Sunday – Rainfall amounts this Weekend will range from 1” to 2” in northern Minnesota from Brainerd and north and in central and southern Minnesota including the Twin Cities Rainfall amounts will range from ½” to 1” with some +1” in spots.

Temperatures will be Cooler with highs in the low 80s along with Breezy Conditions and Lower Humidity this upcoming Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Muggy this afternoon.

HIGH: 92 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies.

LOW: 74 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Hot & becoming more Humid.

HIGH: 91 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

FRDAY NIGHT: ( T-Storms possible after 9 p.m. – Chance for T-Storms after 9 p.m. is 20% )

LOW: 74 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY………………88 / 68 Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hot & Humid with Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon & evening & some could be Strong to Severe. Chance for afternoon & evening T-Storms is 80%.

SUNDAY………………….76 / 66 Cloud & Sun Mix & Humid with Scattered T-Storms – Heavy Downpours of Rain possible. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 90%.

MONDAY…………………81 / 65 Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Cooler & Less Humid.

TUESDAY…………………84 / 66 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

WEDNESDAY…………….87 / 68 Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Storms Late in the evening. Chance for Spotty T-Storms in the evening is 20%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 63 and 82

JONATHAN YUHAS