+90 Degree Temps all week with chance for some Strong T-Storms Friday and Saturday.
Hot Week Ahead for Twin Cities with +90 degree temperatures expected Monday through Saturday and the Hottest Day being Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 90s and Heat Index Values in the low 100s.
T-Storms will be possible in northern and central Minnesota each night and early morning and some of the T-Storms could be Severe with Large Hail and Damaging Winds. T-Storms will be possible in the Twin Cities and could be Severe with Large Hail and Damaging Winds on Friday and Saturday.
TODAY:
Hazy Sunshine with Isolated T-Storms north of Twin Cities.
HIGH: 89 Degrees.
Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT:
Clear Skies with Isolated T-Storms west of Twin Cities.
LOW: 69 Degrees.
Wind: Light Winds.
MONDAY:
Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.
HIGH: 91 Degrees.
Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT:
LOW: 71 Degrees.
TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:
TUESDAY……………………..95 / 75 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 98 ) – Record High 99 set in 1999
WEDNESDAY……………….98 / 77 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 101 ) – Record High 100 set in 1955
THURSDAY…………………..97 / 77 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 100 ) – Record High 104 set in 1931
FRIDAY………………………..97 / 74 Hazy, Hot & Humid with Spotty T-Storms & some could be Severe. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%. – Record High 100 set in 1955
SATURDAY…………………..90 / 70 Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid with Scattered afternoon & evening T-Storms & some could be Severe. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 60%.
The average low and high for the extended period is 66 and 84
JONATHAN YUHAS