+90 Degree Temps all week with chance for some Strong T-Storms Friday and Saturday.

Hot Week Ahead for Twin Cities with +90 degree temperatures expected Monday through Saturday and the Hottest Day being Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 90s and Heat Index Values in the low 100s.

T-Storms will be possible in northern and central Minnesota each night and early morning and some of the T-Storms could be Severe with Large Hail and Damaging Winds. T-Storms will be possible in the Twin Cities and could be Severe with Large Hail and Damaging Winds on Friday and Saturday.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine with Isolated T-Storms north of Twin Cities.

HIGH: 89 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Isolated T-Storms west of Twin Cities.

LOW: 69 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 91 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 71 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………………..95 / 75 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 98 ) – Record High 99 set in 1999

WEDNESDAY……………….98 / 77 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 101 ) – Record High 100 set in 1955

THURSDAY…………………..97 / 77 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 100 ) – Record High 104 set in 1931

FRIDAY………………………..97 / 74 Hazy, Hot & Humid with Spotty T-Storms & some could be Severe. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%. – Record High 100 set in 1955

SATURDAY…………………..90 / 70 Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid with Scattered afternoon & evening T-Storms & some could be Severe. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 66 and 84

JONATHAN YUHAS