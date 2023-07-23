+90 Degree Temps all week with chance for some Strong T-Storms Friday and Saturday.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Hot Week Ahead for Twin Cities with +90 degree temperatures expected Monday through Saturday and the Hottest Day being Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 90s and Heat Index Values in the low 100s. 

T-Storms will be possible in northern and central Minnesota each night and early morning and some of the T-Storms could be Severe with Large Hail and Damaging Winds.  T-Storms will be possible in the Twin Cities and could be Severe with Large Hail and Damaging Winds on Friday and Saturday. 

TODAY: 

Hazy  Sunshine  with  Isolated  T-Storms  north  of  Twin  Cities. 

HIGH:  89  Degrees. 

Wind:  South  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Clear  Skies  with  Isolated  T-Storms  west  of  Twin  Cities.

LOW:   69  Degrees.   

Wind:  Light  Winds.

MONDAY:

Hazy  Sunshine,  Hot  and  Humid.

HIGH:  91  Degrees.  

Wind:  South  at  5  to  10  mph. 

MONDAY  NIGHT:    

LOW:   71  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………………..95 / 75  Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 98 ) – Record High 99 set in 1999

WEDNESDAY……………….98 / 77  Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 101 ) – Record High 100 set in 1955

THURSDAY…………………..97 / 77  Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 100 ) – Record High 104 set in 1931

FRIDAY………………………..97 / 74   Hazy, Hot & Humid with Spotty T-Storms & some could be Severe.  Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 50%. – Record High 100 set in 1955

SATURDAY…………………..90 / 70  Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid with Scattered afternoon & evening T-Storms & some could be Severe.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 60%. 

The average low and high for the extended period is 66 and 84

JONATHAN YUHAS