80s continue Today and Saturday then Cooler on Sunday as Fall officially begins.

Yesterday Strong T-Storms just grazed the southeast side of the Twin Cities into western Wisconsin with reports of +60 mph Wind Gusts, Heavy Rainfall and Hail the size of Ping Pong Balls in parts of Rosemount and east toward Coates and Hastings areas. The 60 mph Wind Gusts also damaged trees in Hudson,Wisconsin. The T-Storms Thursday stretched from Lakeville and northeast through Rosemount, Hastings, Vermillion, Cottage Grove, Woodbury, Afton, Lakeland and Prescott, Ellsworth, River Falls and Hudson in Wisconsin.

The rest of the Twin Cities had no significant weather Thursday as the T-Storms started forming right over the Metro Area but did not produce Precipitation until the T-Storms were east of I-35E. Farther north a Tornado was reported 35 miles north of Duluth near Cotton ( 170 miles northeast of Twin Cities ) and Hail caused damage to cars on I-35 southwest of Duluth in the area of Mahtowa about 25 miles southwest of Duluth.

Nice Weather Today in Twin Cities with Sunshine, Low Humidity ( dew points in the mid 50s ) and highs in the low 80s with West Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Tonight for the High School Football games with 7pm kick of temperatures in the mid 70s cooling to 70 degrees by 10 p.m. Increasing Clouds overnight with Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. mainly north of the Twin Cities toward St.Cloud, Cambridge and northeast into Amery, Wisconsin area. Low temperatures overnight will be in the low 60s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly Cloudy, Muggy and Breezy on Saturday with Scattered T-Storms possible from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – some of the T-Storms on Saturday afternoon could be Strong mainly along a line from Albert Lea to Red Wing to Eau Claire,WI and points south including Cannon Falls, Northfield, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Austin, Winona and La Crosse, WI and south into northern Iowa including Mason City, IA.

Sunday the first official day of Fall ( Sun’s direct rays over the Equator ) will feel like Fall with Mix of Clouds and Sun, Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the upper 60s. Cool again on Monday with Isolated Showers possible otherwise Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s then lows in the upper 40s Tuesday morning. Temps will be in the 70s Tuesday through next Thursday. JONATHAN YUHAS