80-degrees in Ken’s forecast!

Good Wednesday morning!

Today we will begin feeling a couple of days in the 80’s.

You may also notice that the humidity is higher than it’s been as our dew points have risen into the middle 50’s.

While this would be pleasant in July, it does make our 80-degree May temperatures feel just a bit muggy.

A few showers and thunderstorms will likely develop late tonight after a very nice evening.

Right now, it does look like a few lingering showers and a possible thunderstorm will be possible on Thursday.

The showers and an isolated thunderstorm chance will last into at least part of the weekend.

Saturday will be the wettest day of the weekend with clearing just in time for mom.

Clearing skies are expected on Mother’s Day by late in the morning or early afternoon.

So pack the rain gear if you are headed out for the Fishing Opener, it looks damp and breezy for Saturday.

Have a great day!

Ken