60s this Weekend then 70s next Week.

Finally some Spring Weather starting Friday with Sunshine and highs in the low 50s then Warmer over the weekend with highs in the low 60s and Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies. A few Isolated Light Rain Showers possible Easter Sunday but most areas staying Dry. Much Warmer early next week with highs Monday near 70 degrees and mid 70s on Tuesday through next Thursday.

Warmer temperatures this weekend will cause Melting Snow and Rivers in Minnesota will be on the Rise with Flooding possible and the Risk for Flooding on Rivers will continue well into mid to late April.

TODAY:

Sunny but Unseasonably Cold with Windy Conditions then Decreasing Winds after 4 p.m.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph in the morning Decreasing to West at 5 to 15 mph in the late afternoon.

TONIGHT: ( Full Moon )

Clear and Cold with Frost.

LOW: 28 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Pleasant.

HIGH: 52 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 39 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………………62 / 46 Sunny. Breezy & Warmer.

SUNDAY..(Easter)………64 / 44 Partly Cloudy with PM Isolated Shower possible. Chance for PM Isolated Shower is 20%.

MONDAY…………………..70 / 50 Sunny & Warmer.

TUESDAY……………………75 / 56 Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

WEDNESDAY……………..75 / 57 Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm.

JONATHAN YUHAS