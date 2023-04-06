60s this Weekend then 70s next Week.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Finally some Spring Weather starting Friday with Sunshine and highs in the low 50s then Warmer over the weekend with highs in the low 60s and Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies.  A few Isolated Light Rain Showers possible Easter Sunday but most areas staying Dry.  Much Warmer early next week with highs Monday near 70 degrees and mid 70s on Tuesday through next Thursday.

Warmer temperatures this weekend will cause Melting Snow and Rivers in Minnesota will be on the Rise with Flooding possible and the Risk for Flooding on Rivers will continue well into mid to late April. 

TODAY:  

Sunny  but  Unseasonably  Cold  with  Windy  Conditions  then  Decreasing  Winds  after  4  p.m.  

HIGH:  40  Degrees.

Wind:  West-Northwest  at  15  to  25  mph  in  the  morning  Decreasing  to  West  at  5  to  15  mph  in  the  late  afternoon. 

TONIGHT:   (  Full  Moon  )

Clear  and  Cold  with  Frost.  

LOW:   28  Degrees. 

Wind:  Light  Winds.  

FRIDAY:    

Mostly  Sunny  and  Pleasant.

HIGH:  52  Degrees.

Wind:  East  at  5  to  15  mph.   

FRIDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   39  Degrees.   

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………………62 / 46  Sunny. Breezy & Warmer. 

SUNDAY..(Easter)………64 / 44  Partly Cloudy with PM Isolated Shower possible. Chance for PM Isolated Shower is 20%.

MONDAY…………………..70 / 50  Sunny & Warmer. 

TUESDAY……………………75 / 56  Sunny, Breezy & Warmer.

WEDNESDAY……………..75 / 57  Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm. 

