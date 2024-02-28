48 Temp drop from Yesterday to Today and 48 Temp Increase from Today into Tomorrow.

Bitter Cold Air will bring Sunshine to the Twin Cities this afternoon but it will be Cold with highs near 20 degrees ( average high Today is 34 degrees ) and Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph producing Wind-Chills around 10 degrees this afternoon. Lighter Winds from the Southeast Tonight at 5 to 10 mph with Steady temperatures around 17 degrees.

Sunny, Windy and Much Warmer on Thursday with Southwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and highs in the low 50s then Warmer Friday and Windy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with Sunshine.

Upcoming Weekend will be Warm but Windy with South Winds 10 to 20 mph Saturday and 15 to 30 mph from the South on Sunday. Highs in the 60s Saturday and near 70 degrees with Gusty Winds, Low Humidity and Brown Vegetation will increase Risk for Grass Fires. T-Storms will be possible Sunday evening and some could be Strong with Hail and High Winds.

