40 degrees and Sunny for last day of November in Twin Cities!

Last Day of November 2023 in the Twin Cities will be Mild with Sunshine and highs around 40 degrees this afternoon with Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Slightly Cooler Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

Upcoming Weekend will mainly be Cloudy but temperatures will be slightly Above Average in the upper 30s with a chance for some Light Drizzle or Sprinkles on Sunday then another chance for Light Rain/Light Snow Mix Monday night into Tuesday morning but nothing Heavy expected.

Mild Conditions continue into the middle of next Week with temperatures in the 40s near Wednesday December 6 and Thursday December 7.

TODAY:

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Mild.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies.

LOW: 25 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Sunny to Partly Cloudy with Light Winds.

HIGH: 35 Degrees.

Wind: NE at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 25 Degrees.

______________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………39 / 28 AM Sun then Cloudy.

SUNDAY…………….39 / 28 Cloudy with Light Drizzle possible. Chance for Light Drizzle is 30%.

MONDAY…………..37 / 30 Mainly Cloudy with Light Rain/Snow Mix possible. Chance for Light Rain/Snow Mix is 30%.

TUESDAY…………..35 / 28 AM Light Rain/Snow Mix & Cloudy then Cloud & Sun Mix in the afternoon. Chance for AM Light Rain/Snow Mix is 20%.

WEDNESDAY……..42 / 30 Sunny, Breezy & Mild for December.

The average low and high for the extended period is 21 and 35 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS