3 MORE COLD DAYS THEN FINALLY SPRING – JON’S FORECAST

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Life Threatening Weather Conditions both north & south of Twin Cities Today & Tonight.

Blizzard Warning far western Minnesota & west into North & South Dakota.

Blizzard Warning includes Moorhead, Ada, Crookston, Thief River Falls & international Falls in MN & Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Bismarck, Dickinson, Pembina in ND & Huron, Pierre, Aberdeen, Murdo & Rapid City in SD – major roads will likely be Closed Today thru Wednesday morning.

Tornadoes likely Iowa, Illinois & Missouri & Damaging Winds & Hail as far north as Rochester, Winona & La Crosse. The Severe T-Storm Threat is from 3pm Today to 3am Wednesday.

TODAY:  

Cloudy  and  Very  Windy  with  Snow,   Sleet  and  Rain  until  2  p.m.  then  Rain  and  T-Storms  along  with  Heavy  Downpours  at  times  and  Small  Hail  in  T-Storms.  Chance  Rain  and  T-Storms  is  100%.

HIGH:  38  Degrees.  

Wind:  East-Northeast  at  15  to  30  mph.  Higher  Gusts  possible.

TONIGHT:   

Cloudy  and  Windy  with  Rain  and  T-Storms  until  12  a.m.  Wednesday  then  Snow  Flurries.  Chance  for  Rain  and  T-Storms  until  12  a.m.  Wednesday  is  100%. 

LOW:   34  Degrees.  

Wind:  East-Northeast  at  10  to  20  mph.    

WEDNESDAY:    

Cloudy,  Windy  and  Cold  with  Flurries  or  Snow  Showers  but  No  Snow  Accumulation.

HIGH:  35  Degrees  at  Noon  falling  to  low  30s  by  6  p.m.  

Wind:  West  at  20  to  35  mph.  Higher  Gusts  at  times  too.  

WEDNESDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   22  Degrees.   (  Strong  Cold  Winds  )

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

THU. (Twins Opener)…37 / 19  AM Cloudy & Windy then PM Clearing but Cold for April. ( Wind-Chill 30 degrees ).    

FRIDAY………………………50 / 39  Sunny & Warmer with Lighter Winds. 

SATURDAY…………………62 / 43  Sunny. Breezy & Warmer. 

SUNDAY..(Easter)……….60 / 40  Partly Cloudy with PM Isolated Shower possible. Chance for PM Isolated Shower is 20%.

JONATHAN YUHAS