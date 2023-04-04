3 MORE COLD DAYS THEN FINALLY SPRING – JON’S FORECAST

Life Threatening Weather Conditions both north & south of Twin Cities Today & Tonight.

Blizzard Warning far western Minnesota & west into North & South Dakota.

Blizzard Warning includes Moorhead, Ada, Crookston, Thief River Falls & international Falls in MN & Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Bismarck, Dickinson, Pembina in ND & Huron, Pierre, Aberdeen, Murdo & Rapid City in SD – major roads will likely be Closed Today thru Wednesday morning.

Tornadoes likely Iowa, Illinois & Missouri & Damaging Winds & Hail as far north as Rochester, Winona & La Crosse. The Severe T-Storm Threat is from 3pm Today to 3am Wednesday.

TODAY:

Cloudy and Very Windy with Snow, Sleet and Rain until 2 p.m. then Rain and T-Storms along with Heavy Downpours at times and Small Hail in T-Storms. Chance Rain and T-Storms is 100%.

HIGH: 38 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 15 to 30 mph. Higher Gusts possible.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and Windy with Rain and T-Storms until 12 a.m. Wednesday then Snow Flurries. Chance for Rain and T-Storms until 12 a.m. Wednesday is 100%.

LOW: 34 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, Windy and Cold with Flurries or Snow Showers but No Snow Accumulation.

HIGH: 35 Degrees at Noon falling to low 30s by 6 p.m.

Wind: West at 20 to 35 mph. Higher Gusts at times too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 22 Degrees. ( Strong Cold Winds )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THU. (Twins Opener)…37 / 19 AM Cloudy & Windy then PM Clearing but Cold for April. ( Wind-Chill 30 degrees ).

FRIDAY………………………50 / 39 Sunny & Warmer with Lighter Winds.

SATURDAY…………………62 / 43 Sunny. Breezy & Warmer.

SUNDAY..(Easter)……….60 / 40 Partly Cloudy with PM Isolated Shower possible. Chance for PM Isolated Shower is 20%.

JONATHAN YUHAS