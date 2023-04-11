3 Days of Summer Temps in 80s!

Feeling more like Summer in Twin Cities Today thru Thursday with expected highs in the 80s. Record High Today is 83 on 4/11/1890 & 1968, Wednesday is 83 on 4/12/1931 & Thursday is 84 on 4/13/2006.

Warm Friday with highs in low 70s then Scattered T-Storms Friday night.

Cooler this Saturday and Sunday with Much Colder temperatures in the 40s for highs Saturday & Sunday (average highs is upper 50s). Rain Showers expected Saturday and Sunday with Snow Mixed in at times Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Warmer temperatures this week will continue Melting Snow and Ice up north and in northern Wisconsin and Rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be on the Rise with Flooding possible and the Risk for Flooding on Rivers will continue well into mid to late April.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Breezy and Warmer.

HIGH: 80 Degrees. ( Record High 83 set in 1890 and 1968 )

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies and Breezy.

LOW: 58 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Hazy, Breezy and Warm.

HIGH: 85 Degrees. ( Record Highs 83 set in 1931 )

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 58 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………..80 / 58 Partly Cloudy.

FRIDAY…………………70 / 43 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the afternoon. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms in the afternoon is 80%.

SATURDAY……………48 / 32 Cloudy, Windy & Much Cooler with Scattered Rain Showers then Mixed with Snow in the evening. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 80% then Mixed with Snow in the evening is 80%.

SUNDAY………………..47 / 30 Cloudy, Windy & Cold with Rain Mixed with Snow in the morning. Chance for Rain Mixed with Snow in the morning is 80%.

