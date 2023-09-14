Southbound I-35 reduced to a single lane in Chisago, Washington Counties

Southbound I-35 will be reduced to one lane of traffic in Chisago and Washington Counties between North Branch and Forest Lake starting Thursday.

The reduction to one lane will happen between Highway 95 and Highway 8 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including Saturdays as needed, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The work is expected to end in mid-October, but that could change depending on weather and other traffic impacts.

State officials are reminding drivers to used caution and slow down where workers are present.

Updated road closure information can be found on the MnDOT 511 map.