Drivers who planned to use Highway 169 to get through parts of the west metro this weekend will need to find an alternate route.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Brooklyn Park officials say the highway will close in both directions in order for crews to demolish the 36th Avenue bridge.

The closure will affect lanes in both directions between I-94 and I-394, and will be in effect through 5 a.m. on Monday.

A detour will be marked.