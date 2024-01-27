Overnight closures on I-94 coming to part of St. Paul this weekend

Drivers should be aware of two back-to-back overnight weekend closures that could impact travel in the east metro.

Interstate 94 will be closed in both directions while crews do utility work at White Bear Avenue for the Metro Transit Gold Line project. The westbound closure stretches from Interstate 35E in St. Paul to the Interstate 494/Interstate 694 interchange in Woodbury; the eastbound closure is from highways 61 and 10 in St. Paul to the I-494/I-694 interchange.

The closure will last about seven hours each night, from just around midnight until 7 a.m. overnight Friday into Saturday and overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The suggested detour is to take either 694 to 35E or 494 to Highway 10.