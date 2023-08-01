MnDOT warns Sturgis attendees of ongoing construction

It’s time again for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, and that means thousands of motorcyclists will be on the roads, headed that way this week.

However, state officials are reminding people planning to attend the event of construction zones that may impact their travel plans.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says work on Interstate 90 and I-35 continues. Those are popular routes for many bikers who go to Sturgis.

While 511mn will provide the latest road conditions, MnDOT says the following areas are currently affected by construction projects:

The department urges travelers to be attentive when on the road and drive slower and with caution in work zones.

This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the 83rd year of the event. It runs from Aug. 4 through 13.