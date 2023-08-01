MnDOT warns Sturgis attendees of ongoing construction
It’s time again for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, and that means thousands of motorcyclists will be on the roads, headed that way this week.
However, state officials are reminding people planning to attend the event of construction zones that may impact their travel plans.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says work on Interstate 90 and I-35 continues. Those are popular routes for many bikers who go to Sturgis.
While 511mn will provide the latest road conditions, MnDOT says the following areas are currently affected by construction projects:
- I-90 eastbound pavement repairs between Eyota and St. Charles: This area is reduced to a single lane.
- I-90 eastbound pavement repairs near Albert Lea: MnDOT says eastbound traffic is reduced to a single lane between Highway 13 (Exit 154) and Freeborn County Road 46 (Exit 166).
- I-90 resurfacing from Blue Earth to Wells: This area has two-way traffic in eastbound lanes, and travelers should watch for entrance and exit ramp closures at Faribault County Road 17.
- I-35 resurfacing at Faribault: Traffic is reduced to a single lane in each direction from Rice County Road 48 to Highway 21, with occasional ramp closures that can lead to significant backups during commuting times and weekends.
- I-35 southbound resurfacing south of Owatonna: This area is down to single-lane traffic in the southbound lanes from Highway 30 to Steele County Road 31. Northbound traffic may also be reduced to a single lane, which can cause significant backups during commuting times and weekends.
The department urges travelers to be attentive when on the road and drive slower and with caution in work zones.
This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the 83rd year of the event. It runs from Aug. 4 through 13.