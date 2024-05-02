I-494 bridge work begins, traffic down to 2 lanes in each direction

Drivers in the southern part of the metro will have fewer lanes to use for the rest of the summer on I-494.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, there will only be two lanes available in each direction between 24th Avenue in Bloomington and Pilot Knob Road in Eagan and Mendota Heights.

The lane closures will be in effect until sometime in late October.

Construction crews reduced the number of eastbound lanes earlier this week and did the same at 5 a.m. on Thursday, despite the rain.

Work being done this summer and fall will include making repairs to the westbound side of the I-494 bridge across the Minnesota River.