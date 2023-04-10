I-394 ramps in downtown Minneapolis close Monday until late June

The I-394 ramps to and from Washington Avenue in downtown Minneapolis closed Monday morning and won’t reopen until June 26.

A news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says part of North 3rd Avenue from North 5th Street up to the construction zone will temporarily become a two-way road so the C parking ramp can still be accessed.

MnDOT says this is so crews can rebuild the ramps and redesign the intersection.

For an eastbound I-394 detour, drivers can instead use the North 4th Street ramp to get to North 2nd Avenue to Washington Avenue.

Instead of westbound I-394, drivers can take Washington Avenue to 1st Avenue to 7th Street to Twins Way.

