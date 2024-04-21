Highway 55 construction project to begin soon

A major construction project affecting parts of the west metro is about to begin.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the agency plans to resurface Highway 55 between Old Rockford Road in Plymouth and General Mills Boulevard in Golden Valley.

Other parts of the project include new bicycle and pedestrian connections for trails, new lights at multiple intersections and replacing the signal at Vicksburg Lane with a mast arm, among other items.

In addition, new J-turns will be built at the following locations:

18th Avenue

Evergreen Lane

Goldenrod Lane

Larch Lane

Old Rockford Road

Urbandale Court

According to MnDOT’s page for the project, Highway 55 will be down to one lane in both directions at Old Rockford Road through the month of May.

The $19.5 million project is currently scheduled to be completed next summer.