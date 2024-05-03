Buses to replace certain Blue Line trains for more than a week starting Friday night

Metro Transit’s Blue and Green Lines are a dependable service for many Twins fans and others coming downtown on a busy weekend.

“If you’re coming downtown, I mean dealing with the parking and walking and all, I mean, this is so convenient,” says Ann Sobotka, from Lakeville.

However, as of 10 PM Friday, the southern third of the Blue Line — from Fort Snelling to Mall of America — will be closed for ten days.

Shuttle buses will be taking the place of trains.

“Not a fan, not too much of a fan,” says Steve Christiansen, who uses the Blue Line to get to Twins games — and to work. “Considering I was going to use it, because I work in Minneapolis, so this would be a little easier way for me to get downtown. This shutdown for the next ten days, I might work from home.”

Metro Transit says the closure — in both directions — is needed to replace track and signal components, and to reduce future maintenance needs.

It’s part of a multi-year, $18.6 million Blue Line improvement project.

Theresa Fenderson says she’s already making plans to ride the bus to her job downtown.

“Someone who’s on a daily commute, that would definitely be impacted,” she notes. “If they need to fix things, they’ve got to do maintenance, whatever. I don’t have a problem with it, ‘cos there’s other ways to get into the city.”

The transit agency says it’s averaging more than 17,000 weekday rides on the Blue Line — and that the MOA and the two airport terminal stops are among their busiest stations.

LeAnthony Seals, from Brooklyn Park, hopes the trains return soon.

“The buses are somewhat safer, but the train is faster,” he says. “It’s an easier commute than being in traffic coming out here.”

Metro Transit says if you want to come downtown and take the Blue Line, you can park at Fort Snelling.

The agency says there will be a shuttle service between the two airport terminals.

A Metro Transit spokesperson also says bus trips may be longer, and riders should plan accordingly.

But with big events downtown, for some — getting there is a bit frustrating.

“I guess in the grand scheme of things, I suppose it needs to be done,” Christiansen says. “I just wish the timing was a little bit better.”

CLICK HERE for additional information about the temporary replacement buses and HERE for bus maps.