7 hurt after crash between car, 2 Metro Transit trains in downtown Minneapolis

Emergency responders were at the scene of a crash between a car and two light rail trains Monday night at an intersection near U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS one occupant of the car was badly injured, while the other is expected to be OK. Five passengers aboard the light rail trains also suffered minor injuries.

Kerr said around 9 p.m., a car headed west on Portland Avenue entered the intersection at South Fifth Street and was struck by southbound and northbound LRTs.

As a result, the car was lodged between the trains.

Responders extracted two people from the car and took them to the hospital. An LRT passenger told KSTP she believed they were pulled through the car’s windshield.

The scene was clear by 10:30 p.m., Kerr said, and an investigation began.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer arrived at the scene at the same time as a tow truck crew that was there to move the trains and car. Images of the aftermath can be seen below.