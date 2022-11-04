Zumbrota house fire leaves woman dead, 2 dogs rescued

Police say a woman is dead following a fire early Thursday afternoon in Zumbrota.

According to Zumbrota police, firefighters and police were called to a home on the 600 block of 5th Street West shortly before 1:15 p.m. after a smoke detector was going off. A neighbor also reported smoke was coming from the building.

When police got to the home, they found heavy smoke, and were told a woman was in the home, as well as two dogs.

The woman was found unresponsive by Zumbrota firefighters, and medical aid was given.

However, the woman died at the scene.

Two dogs were also found inside, and police say they were brought to safety.

The fire was eventually put out.

As of this publishing, the cause of the fire hasn’t been released.