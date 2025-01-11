Youth in Government conference brings thousands of students to the State Capitol

More than 1,400 local students took over the State Capitol this weekend for the YMCA of the North’s 71st annual Youth in Government conference.

The four-day program allowed students from eighth to 12th grade to elect leaders, debate ideas and create a vision for a stronger state. The students took on the roles of lawmakers, justices, judges, and there was even a governor who signed a bill into law.

“It is a bill to reverse the nuclear power ban in Minnesota,” said senior Taras Sarazhynskyy. “Any steps that we can take to make Minnesota green.”

Rep. Maitreya Reeder, a junior, is taking her skills beyond the conference and to the 94th legislative session that starts Tuesday, hoping to get her bill passed that could save lives.

“It’s important for students to get this exposure because when they grow up, they will be the next generation of lawmakers and the next generation of voters,” Reeder said. “The bill is on mandating Narcan training in Minnesota high school health classes.”

About 25 of these students will head to a national conference this summer.

For more information on how students can sign up for this program or the organization’s upcoming Model UN program, click here or email cyvstatewide@gmail.com.