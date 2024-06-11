Young boy dies days after Burnsville shooting

A young boy is dead after a shooting in Burnsville last week.

A spokesperson for the Burnsville Police Department said officers were called to the Berkshire of Burnsville complex on Echo Park Lane around 11:50 p.m. on June 5 on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, law enforcement found an adult and a small child in critical condition due to gunshot wounds.

The boy was brought to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, police said.

The adult remains in critical condition at the hospital, officials say.

An initial investigation indicates the adult shot the boy before shooting themself.

There have been no arrests.