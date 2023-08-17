‘You don’t forget’: New Richmond to honor half-brothers who died fighting in WWII

New Richmond to honor half-brothers who died fighting in WWII

Two half-brothers who gave their lives fighting in World War II are getting a special honor.

Next week the post office in New Richmond, Wisc., will be renamed in memory of Captain Robert Harmon and Private John Peirson.

The half-brothers grew up in New Richmond and were buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Jim Peirson of New Richmond thinks renaming the post office after his uncles is a fitting tribute.

“I’m grateful,’ Peirson said. “You don’t forget. The city of New Richmond has not forgotten. The great state of Wisconsin has not forgotten. I think, most importantly, a grateful nation has not forgotten the sacrifices of our men and women of armed forces make for us on a daily basis.”

A ceremony will be held at the New Richmond Post Office on Friday, August 25th.