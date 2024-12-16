YMCA of the North all-city basketball tournament marks end of 8-week season for young athletes

The final buzzer sound marked the end of the basketball season for 800 young YMCA of the North athletes in Fridley on Sunday.

It was 8 weeks of hard work leading up to championship weekend.

“I don’t really know the score, but I know we destroyed them,” said Lucas Slice, one of the players.

It’s a little bit of friendly competition with lasting memories.

“Playing basketball is super fun, getting to know people and making new friends,” said Javon Watson, another player.

85 teams consisting of players aged six to 14 participated in the basketball tournament — and gained new skills along the way.

“I was terrible at dribbling, then I started playing, and I got okay,” said Slice.

With each shot, their coaches and loved ones let out loud cheers.

Ben Holmes, the senior sports and basketball director, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “It’s really exciting to see how excited they get that they mastered a skill or they’re getting better. Seeing kids light up is really a gift.”

And a motivation to keep their head in the game. Every player walks away with a medal, but they all have their eyes on the ultimate prize — the trophy.

The next season starts in January.