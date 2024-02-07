Xcel wants to charge more during ‘peak’ time, company says new plan can save customers money

Xcel Energy variable rates plan

While running the dishwater overnight is easy enough, doing laundry after midnight isn’t many people’s cup of tea…but under a new proposed plan by Xcel Energy, the energy company said people can save money on their bills if they do.

While it still needs approval by the state’s public utilities commission, Xcel said its proposed residential time-of-use rate design is aimed at easing strain on the power grid while saving its customers money.

Currently, according to Xcel Energy, most customers have a flat rate during the day of 13.069 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from June to September, and the flat rate for the other eight months is 11.364 cents per kWh.

Moving forward, the company wants to split the day into three parts, charging different rates for each time period. Here is a breakdown of the proposed time-of-use summer rates.

Off-peak: 12 a.m.–6 a.m.=27.845 kWh

Base: All other hours=14.824 kWh

Peak: 3 p.m.–8 p.m.=3.825 kWh

According to Ahmad Faruqui, an energy pricing expert with decades of experience in researching time-of-use policies, it’s important for customers to pay close attention to changes like these and to opt-out, if possible, if the plan isn’t right for them.

As for the energy companies, Faruiqui says their main benefit is the ease of their power grids during the peak hours of the day.

“That eliminates the need for running expensive peaking power plant, which run on natural gas and so on,” Faruiqui said, adding: “They can in the future, if their peak demand is not growing very fast, they will not have to invest in those plants. So their costs go down.”

This is addressed in a statement from Xcel surrounding its proposed time-of-use rate design.