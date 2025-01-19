Xcel Energy preparing to keep customers safe as dangerously cold wind chills approach

With the bitter cold setting in this weekend, many are preparing to stay warm indoors.

Xcel Energy wants its customers to know they’re prepared to keep everyone safe in the event that power goes out in their home when it’s dangerously cold outside.

“We really monitor our system, keep crews available right before weather changes dramatically or might be a severe type of weather incident,” said Trisha Duncan, the director of Minnesota community relations and gas business development at Xcel Energy.

The National Weather Service says through Tuesday, widespread winds will produce dangerous wind chills as low negative 35 to negative 45 degrees and is recommending people stay inside if possible.

But sometimes the unpredictable happens and Xcel’s crews have to swoop in.

“If the power goes out, if there’s high winds, or there’s ice build up on lines if power goes out. They’re out there ready to act quickly to restore power,” Duncan said.

In Minnesota, Xcel has 1.4 million electric customers and 483,000 for natural gas.

“And we also really monitor our gas system as well, that’s a big deal in cold weather. So we’re ready for that. We’re prepared,” added Duncan. “Stay safe. Be cautious of power lines and when in doubt, certainly give us a call if you have any concerns cause we’re here for you.

Click here for KSTP’s full weather coverage.