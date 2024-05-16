Wridz launches in Minneapolis amid Uber, Lyft threats

With the two major rideshare companies threatening to leave the Twin Cities, if not the entire state, over proposals regulating rideshare driver pay, new services are stepping forward.

One of those options is Wridz, which officially launched in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The company says it plans to onboard 1,000 drivers within the next week as it works to fill any potential void left if Uber and Lyft leave.

Wridz first launched in Texas and is in 22 other cities across the country.

Unlike Uber and Lyft, Wridz drivers take home 100% of their fares and pay only a subscription fee to the company to use its server.

“We’re not afraid of the minimum wage that’s being mandated here; in fact, we embrace it. I think it’s a good thing for drivers to get a fair pay and we’re 100% behind it,” Wridz CEO Steve Wright said.

The company’s launch in Minneapolis came the same day a Minneapolis City Council committee advanced a new rideshare pay ordinance based on the legislation at the Minnesota Capitol. That will now go to the full council for a vote next week.

As for Wridz, Wright says he expects to have approval for the company to take rides in St. Paul and at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport next week.