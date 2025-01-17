World Snow Celebration championship brings contestants from around the globe to Minnesota

Snow sculpting

The best snow sculptors from around the globe are in Stillwater, facing off at the world championship at the World Snow Celebration.

Twelve teams began carving on Wednesday and have four days to create their sculptures.

They come from countries including Finland, Mongolia and Taiwan.

The reigning world champions are from Canada.

Each team begins with a 10-foot by 10-foot cube of snow along the St. Croix River.

Afton Alps, a ski hill in the east metro, started making snow on site about two weeks ago.

Then volunteers stomped the snow into compact cubes.

“Everyone will climb down a ladder and just literally start stomping with their feet, kind of like squishing grapes,” explained Chad Rogness, parks superintendent for the City of Stillwater.

The teams then have a total of 52 hours over four days to form and finalize their snow sculptures.

They are not allowed to use any molds, props or power tools.

Each team is given a shovel and a chopping tool and is allowed to bring supplementary carving tools, such as hand augers, brushes and forks.

“This piece is inspired by unity, crossing paths,” explained Steffie Pedersen from Denmark. “We start from a sketch, then we do a model, then we slowly do the artwork.”

Artists are allowed to spray on measurements and strategize the best ways to accomplish their designs.

“It’s always about the calculations. We start from the top, then we cut ourselves small platforms where we can stay when we do the final touches and the polishing and then we slowly go down,” Pedersen said.

The sculptors carve each night until midnight.

The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. Saturday.