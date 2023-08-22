Workers battle the heat setting up for State Fair opening Thursday

This heat wave is hitting just as Minnesota’s biggest get-together — the State Fair — is set to begin.

Tuesday is officially the hottest day of summer this year, with heat indexes feeling as warm as 110-115 degrees. But the heat didn’t stop vendors from setting up for the fair, which begins Thursday.

Workers setting up for Krazy Maze told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that they’re staying up-to-date on the high temperatures and the heat index.

“It’s very hot out here,” a worker said. “We got us three and then the boss man so that’s four guys. We could feasibly do it today but we’ll probably cut it off a little early.”

Many vendors are finding ways to keep cool when they can.

“We’re holding up okay. We’re staying in the shade,” said Troy Krings, owner of Krazy Maze. “We normally go from the back to the front. Today we’re going wherever the shade is at.”