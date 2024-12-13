Workers at New Hope nursing home begin 5-day strike

More than 180 union members at the nursing home walked off the job after filing a 10-day notice to the company to start picketing in the bitter cold.

Workers at Woodlake Nursing Home in New Hope are starting a five-day strike on Friday.

Workers say their key issue is the employer not keeping promises on pay and benefits during a change in ownership this year, along with other issues such as rising workloads and short staffing. According to the workers, it is difficult to give proper care to the patients at Woodlake Nursing Home, which was previously owned by St. Therese.

The union says there have been a dozen meetings with Woodlake since August.

“We are the ones that take care of the residents without us there would be no business, the resident wouldn’t be taken care of. I believe we deserve everything we’re asking for,” said Monyou Taye, a nursing assistant.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Woodlake for comment but have not heard back. However, another bargaining session is scheduled for Monday.