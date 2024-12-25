Woodbury woman turning 100 years old on Christmas Day

Woodbury woman celebrates big birthday on Christmas

A Woodbury woman is celebrating 100 years of age on Christmas Day.

Lola Bennett, of Woodbury, had an early birthday party recently with close friends and family to celebrate the milestone.

Sometimes moments of the past illuminate the season of reflection.



“I just feel enormously blessed. We were away from each other for 50 years, and just having her around again has just been wonderful,” Alton Bennett, Lola Bennett’s son, said.



Lola was born in the South in 1924 and lived in Ohio with her husband for years.

Fast forward a century later, she now lives with her son Alton Bennett.



“The roles have changed. She used to fuss at me, and now I fuss at her about making sure that she takes care of herself,” Alton said with a smile.



Alton is one of eight children who kept her hands full.



“I was too busy,” Lola said. “With eight children, I had to move.”



Lola has 20 grandchildren, at least 28 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.



The good part about it, out of eight children, all my kids graduated from high school,” Lola said.



“Well, you made that a priority because you didn’t get to go to school; you made it a priority, and we cherish that,” Alton said, responding to his mother.



Decades of memories led Lola to a milestone — on Christmas day, she’s turning 100 years old.



“I don’t think nothing of it. It’s just another day to me,” she said.



But to her loved ones, it has a deeper meaning.



“I definitely consider that a gift,” Alton said. “I’ll keep her and cherish her as long as I can, as long as she lets me.”