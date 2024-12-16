Law enforcement: 2 found dead at Barron County home, no danger to public

Officials in Barron County are investigating after a woman and a man were found dead on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies from Barron County responded to a home just north of Chetek, Wis., around 12:50 p.m. on a report of a woman lying outside in a pool of blood, not moving.

At the scene, officials used a bearcat to approach the home and found the woman outside of the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was later found dead inside of the home.

Law enforcement says there is no danger to the public and that this is an isolated case. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office noted that deputies had previously responded to the same home for a domestic disturbance in September.

The identity of the deceased and their cause of death has not yet been released. Check back for updates.