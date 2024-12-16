Law enforcement: 2 found dead at Barron County home, no danger to public
Officials in Barron County are investigating after a woman and a man were found dead on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies from Barron County responded to a home just north of Chetek, Wis., around 12:50 p.m. on a report of a woman lying outside in a pool of blood, not moving.
At the scene, officials used a bearcat to approach the home and found the woman outside of the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was later found dead inside of the home.
Law enforcement says there is no danger to the public and that this is an isolated case. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office noted that deputies had previously responded to the same home for a domestic disturbance in September.
The identity of the deceased and their cause of death has not yet been released. Check back for updates.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.