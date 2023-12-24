Woman killed in Anoka County crash

A woman was killed in a crash in Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to a crash around 1:48 p.m. near Lake Drive NE and 141st Avenue NE.

Investigators believe the woman was driving northbound on Lake Drive NE when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into another vehicle.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

The man who was driving the other vehicle was brought to the hospital in stable condition.