Woman dies after exchange of gunfire with St. Paul police

A woman is dead after she was shot in an apparent exchange of gunfire with St. Paul police on the city’s East Side, officials say.

According to St. Paul police, officers received a 911 call about a suicide in progress on the 1100 block of Rose Avenue East around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

When officers, arrived, a person inside yelled for them to come inside, and police were directed to a room at the back of the home, and began speaking to a woman in an effort to how to help her.

That’s when police say the woman showed a handgun and pointed it at police. St. Paul police say officers then fired their weapons, hitting her.

After officers gave her aid, medics were called to the scene, where the woman died. Her name and age haven’t been released.

The St. Paul Police Department says none of its officers were injured, and all of the officers involved were wearing activated body cameras. Those officers will be on administrative leave, according to the department.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident and will be reviewing the body camera video.

Editor’s Note: This article previously stated a man had died, which was information given to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by sources. The article has since been updated.