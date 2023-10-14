Woman dead after hit-and-run in Minneapolis Friday night

A woman is dead after a pickup truck struck her and fled the scene on Friday night in Minneapolis.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the scene of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Lake Street East and 13th Avenue South shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from MPD.

The victim, described as a woman in her 50s, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died, the release added.

MPD officials say the woman was hit by a white pickup truck on Lake Street East. The truck fled the scene south on 13th Avenue before law enforcement arrived.

No arrests have been made at this time.