Woman critically injured in shooting near encampment

A woman in her 20s was seriously injured after a shooting near an encampment in Minneapolis on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Minneapolis police said officers responded to the 2800 block of Park Avenue around 6 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Law enforcement on Park Avenue found evidence of gunfire while the victim was located in an encampment on Columbus Avenue and 28th Street.

She was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of a life-threatening injury, according to Minneapolis police.

There have been no arrests or word on what led up to the shooting.