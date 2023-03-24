Woman charged with aiding in Mille Lacs County homicide

The day after an Isle man was charged with murder and concealing a body in a tote bin along Mille Lacs Lake, a woman has been charged with helping.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Alexis Marion Elling, of Rochester, on Friday with aiding an offender after the fact.

She’s accused of helping 21-year-old Bradley Allen Weyaus Jr. — who she was in a relationship with — move the storage container with the victim’s body inside.

Charging documents state that highway workers found human remains inside a tote bin along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake on Tuesday. Friday, the medical examiner confirmed the victim found in the tote was 25-year-old Rodney Pendegayosh Jr. of Isle.

Weyaus is charged with killing Pendegayosh, interfering with scene of his death, concealing his body and then fleeing a police officer who was responding to the scene where Pendegayosh’s remains were found.

Weyaus faces up to 40 years in prison for murder, as well as up to three years for each of the other charges. His initial appearance is set for April 4.

Elling faces up to 20 years for aiding Weyaus and is also scheduled to make her initial court appearance on April 4.