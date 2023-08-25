Woman arrested, charged in connection to death of her toddler

A woman was been arrested and charged in connection with the death of her toddler, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Larena Jackson, 30, faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, malicious punishment of a child and fleeing a peace officer.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a 23-month-old who had been run over by a vehicle in Wilkinson Township in rural Cass Lake.

First responders performed life-saving measures and the toddler was flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.

According to authorities, further investigation led officers to determine that the toddler’s injuries were caused by blunt force trauma from suspected child abuse — not from an automobile accident, as was previously reported.

Jackson was arrested on Tuesday and was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was notified Thursday that the toddler had died from their injuries.

Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom amended the attempted murder charge to a murder charge and added a charge of fleeing a peace officer.

Leech Lake Tribal Police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, North Memorial Ambulance and the Cass County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.