With two bank crashes just days apart, how safe is your money at a regional bank?

Both ends of the country are now dealing with the failure of a regional bank.

Signature Bank in New York is the third largest bank failure in U.S. history, and it came just two days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California.

RELATED: After two historic US bank failures, here’s what comes next

Bjorn Amundson, a financial planner with Quarry Hill Advisors in St. Paul, says the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s deposit insurance limit protects most customers from a bank failure.

“There’s always a concern that your bank doesn’t survive,” Amundson said. “Anyone who has more than $250,000 as an individual or $500,000 for a joint couple, you should make sure you’re diversified between a couple of banks so you’re not going over the FDIC insurance limits.”

Amundson doesn’t believe the bank failures will lead to a financial crisis like 2008.

“I remember 2008 very well when this was happening, and I thought people had all learned their lesson from that since it wasn’t that long ago, but it seems like banks are taking on different risks,” Amundson said.