With new library planned, St. Paul’s Hamline Midway Library to close May 28

A St. Paul library will close later this month for decommissioning before a new library is built in its place.

The city says Hamline Midway Library will officially close to the public on May 28 so staff can move everything into storage before construction on the new building starts this fall.

Before it closes, the library says community members can check out books, DVDs and other materials and keep them until the new library opens.

Officials say construction is expected to take up to 18 months from the time it starts this fall.

The new library is set to include features like an outdoor reading garden, an interactive play area for children, study and meeting rooms, a wellness room, an area for teens and space to feature public art. It’s also a one-story building and will feature low shelving for greater accessibility.

It’s something that has been in the process for years, and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s 2022 library budget address included the plan to allocate $8.1 million over two years to the library. After getting input from community members, the city moved forward with a plan to replace the nearly 93-year-old Hamline Midway Library.

“We are thrilled to be moving on next steps to deliver a brand new, state-of-the-art library for our community,” Carter said Thursday. “This is an exciting time to be part of the SPPL story as we continue to bring our Transforming Libraries vision to fruition.”

“We are deeply committed to building a new Hamline Midway Library that will allow us to equitably serve everyone in our community, especially those who are not currently using the library,” Maureen Hartman, the city’s interim library director, added. “We are grateful to all community members who participated in the process and are excited to welcome even more neighbors to the new Hamline Midway Library.”

Despite the library’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the city says it is able to move forward with the new planned library and is working with the State Historic Preservation Office.

While Hamline Midway is closed, the city encourages community members to visit any of the other 12 libraries, including the nearby St. Anthony Park, Merriam Park, Rice Street and Rondo Community libraries.

