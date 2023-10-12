Stretch of EB I-94 back open in St. Croix County, westbound lanes still closed due to vehicle fire

Anyone traveling west on I-94 through St. Croix County Thursday morning will see emergency crews and have their route altered.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (WisDOT) 511 website, a fire that involved what a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer confirmed to be a FedEx vehicle had caused a stretch of the highway to temporarily close in both directions around 6:25 a.m. Thursday. However, an e-mail sent by the agency at 7:40 a.m. said the eastbound lanes had reopened.

The closure is now only affecting westbound traffic between Wisconsin Highway 65 south of Roberts to County Road T, just south of Hammond. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson says the closure is expected to be in effect all morning.

Sheriff Knudson adds the fire was reported around 6:17 a.m., and seven departments were called in to extinguish and investigate the fire, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

According to Knudson, a Hazmat crew was called in due to a small amount of sodium hydroxide being on board the vehicle and had leaked out of the small containers.

Knudson says an alert went out to residents who lived within a half mile radius, and a deputy also went door to door to let residents know what was happening.

No other vehicles were involved in the fire. The Wisconsin DNR adds the flames didn’t appear to cause any significant wildland fire.

The driver, whose name and age haven’t been provided, was evaluated at the scene for injuries.

A spokesperson for the WisDOT says the Wisconsin State Patrol is working to get at least one lane of westbound I-94 open as soon as possible.

Check back for updates.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions can be found below.