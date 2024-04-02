Wisconsin voters get their say in presidential primary

By KSTP
In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks in Milwaukee, March 13, 2024, left, and former President Donald Trump speaks in New York, Jan. 11, 2024. Voters in Wisconsin, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island will weigh in Tuesday, April 2, on their parties' presidential nominees, a largely symbolic vote now that both Biden and Trump have locked up the Democratic and Republican nominations. (AP Photo)

Wisconsin is among four states with presidential primary elections on Tuesday.

Biden and Trump are both expected to easily win their respective primaries in each state, but the results in Wisconsin could give hints about what could happen in November, when the state is expected to be a pivotal battleground.

Additionally, Wisconsin voters will decide the fate of two Republican-backed statewide ballot measures that will shape how elections in the state are run and funded.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.