Wisconsin voters get their say in presidential primary

Wisconsin is among four states with presidential primary elections on Tuesday.

Biden and Trump are both expected to easily win their respective primaries in each state, but the results in Wisconsin could give hints about what could happen in November, when the state is expected to be a pivotal battleground.

Additionally, Wisconsin voters will decide the fate of two Republican-backed statewide ballot measures that will shape how elections in the state are run and funded.

To find a polling place or see a sample ballot, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.