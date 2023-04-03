Wisconsin Supreme Court control to be decided in Tuesday’s election

As major legal battles continue to arise across the country, Wisconsin voters will decide the newest member of the state’s high court during Tuesday’s election.

While the seats are officially nonpartisan, the election pits Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz.

It adds a little more weight to the race, given that it will determine majority control of the court heading into the next presidential election.

Kelly, 58, who was appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2016 and served until 2020 when he lost a reelection bid, has the backing of three anti-abortion groups. Protasiewicz, 60, has the backing of Planned Parenthood and similar groups as she’s focused on the role the Supreme Court justice will play on abortion rulings.

Voters will also decide on three referendums Tuesday, WDIO-TV reports. The station also laid out more of the difference in political opinions between Kelly and Protasiewicz.

To find polling places and check your voting status in Wisconsin, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.