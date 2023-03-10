Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Dunn County crash

Authorities say a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while investigating an unrelated crash in Dunn County late Thursday.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, a crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in the Township of Lucas, and a caller reported a trooper who was investigating a crash at that location was hit by a passing vehicle.

The trooper, identified as a man, was outside of his squad and standing on the right shoulder of the highway next to a pickup truck and investigating a crash, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s when a westbound sedan approached and hit both the trooper and the truck, authorities say.

Authorities haven’t released the trooper’s name as of this time but say his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Neither of the two men who were inside the truck were injured, nor were the three women inside the sedan. However, both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The trooper’s squad car wasn’t hit.

The crash caused a lane near the crash scene to be closed for about two hours.

Road conditions were slippery and snow-covered at the time of the crash, and authorities are reminding drivers to slow down when weather conditions are bad and when there are emergency vehicles present.