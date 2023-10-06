Wisconsin ski resort using snow from last winter for event this weekend

After starting October with record-breaking temperatures, fall weather has finally arrived.

Many Minnesotans are likely hoping to not even think about winter for a while yet, but one ski resort in western Wisconsin is already focused on snow — not getting more, yet, but the pile it managed to keep around from last winter.

Trollhaugen hasn’t seen any snow falling but that’s not stopping the ski resort from having snow at its Rail Jam event this weekend.

“The goal is to recycle the snow that we had from last year to throw our event this weekend,” Adam Mahler, a snow scientist at Trollhaugen, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

That’s right, they’re using real snow saved from last winter for an event this weekend.

With more than 30 days reaching above 90 degrees this summer, plenty of snow melted. However, the surviving snow pile at Trollhaugen measures around 12 feet tall and over 50 feet long.

“We probably lost about 60% of the pile that we had originally,” Mahler said.

Despite that, there is more than enough snow left over for this year’s kickoff.

Until three years ago, Trollhaugen used to collect ice shavings from ice arenas but those days are gone. Now, the resort is focused on recycled snow.

By pushing snow to a shady area at the end of the winter season, then covering it with straw and an insulated tarp, the resort is able to save snow from the spring and summer heat.

While this weekend’s Rail Jam event is sold out, Trollhaugen says it is still free to watch. Of course, nobody will blame you if it’s still a little too soon to see snow.