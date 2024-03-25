Wisconsin pastor thankful to be alive after escaping violence in Haiti

A Wisconsin pastor is thankful to be home after being evacuated from Haiti.

The Rev. Steve Svendsen with Providence Reformed Baptist Church in Rice Lake escaped the country that’s fallen into chaos with rampant gang violence.

Svendsen was there teaching for a week, as he escaped on a helicopter bound for the Dominican Republic.

“I believe in the power of prayer,” Svendsen said. “I believe God sends angels to protect you, and God may have been spending a bunch of angels while I was down there. I haven’t had a whole lot of opportunities in my life to think, ‘I may not make it out of here.'”

On that helicopter with Svendsen escaping Haiti were 13 other Americans, including a 2-month-old baby.