Wisconsin Marine helps save boy from burning crash that killed 9

Nathaniel Jahn helped set up crosses over the weekend to remember the nine lives lost and the one life saved in a fiery crash Friday morning in Clark County, Wisconsin.

Jahn, from Neillsville, Wisconsin, said he stopped at the intersection on Highway 95 and County Road J to help the victims after a passenger van and semi-tractor trailer collided.

“I heard a whimpering noise, and I listened, and that turned into a cry,” Jahn said as he ran to the burning van. “I was there at the right place. I got to hear his cries, and I got to find him.”

Jahn, a Marine who served two tours in Iraq, said he found the 2-year-old boy in the debris of the burning van.

A woman was next to the child, Jahn said, he told her he was helping the boy.

“I knew, I just knew I had to get him out of there, so as best I could, gently as I could,” Jahn said. “I told the woman next to him that I would be coming back for her, that I’m going to help this little boy first and get out, and we’ll be back for you, and just hang in there.”



He later learned the woman he had just spoken with didn’t survive when a first responder went to check on her.

The driver of the semi and eight people inside the van died, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The child Jahn rescued from the van was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Investigators believe the van drove into the intersection as the truck was headed east on Highway 95, and the truck hit the van on the driver’s side. The truck driver and seven of the nine people in the van were ejected in the crash — including the 2-year-old child, the sole survivor. The van combusted with the remaining two victims inside, and the semi spun around and came to a rest in a ditch, the sheriff’s office said.

Jahn said he got to visit the 2-year-old boy Monday morning at the Marshfield, Wisconsin, hospital.

“It was definitely a sight to be had. It did my heart … it filled it with a lot of joy,” Jahn said.



Later in the day, hospital staff told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that 2-year-old Micah Schrock had been treated and released.



Friends told us that some of the victims were Micah’s family members from Burke’s Garden, Virginia.



“We’ve never ever experienced something this devastating,” said Sarah White.

The community in the Appalachian Mountains, where many of the victims in the van were from, has been collecting donations for the families.



“They have been absolutely amazing at the things they have donated, done, brought,” White said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased victims on Monday.

Daniel Liddicoat, 51, of Rewey, Wisconsin, was driving the semi. Everyone inside the van was from Virginia: