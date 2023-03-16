Winter weather advisory issued; use caution driving Thursday afternoon, evening

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory that goes in effect Thursday at 1 p.m. and lasts through 7 a.m. Friday for central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow said Minnesotans should prepare for a messy storm and more snow later on Thursday and into Friday.

Thursday morning will bring dropping temperatures and steady rain showers. Snow is expected to develop later in the afternoon and continue into Thursday evening before tapering off.

40's this morning! Dropping temperatures and increasing winds will mean snow around lunch and the evening commute will likely be sloppy…not yet though! https://t.co/LwLavLsEgg — Ken Barlow (@kbarlowkstp) March 16, 2023

The roads will be wet during the day but driving conditions worsen later in the afternoon as temperatures drop and snow sticks to the road. The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning drivers to prepare for slippery roads and use caution when driving.

Barlow also said the wind will pick up throughout the day Thursday, with Minnesotans possibly seeing 40 mph gusts on Friday. CLICK HERE for a wind gust map.

