Winter weather advisory for Thursday with more snowfall expected

Get the shovel ready: Another round of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to move into the Twin Cities metro area Thursday.

After some light snow showers Wednesday, a heavier wave of snow is expected to reach the metro at around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority says between 3-5 inches of snow is likely to fall across the metro area, while farther south and east — near Rochester, La Crosse and Madison — could get closer to 6-12 inches of snow by the time it stops falling early Friday morning.

While the metro area will have enough snow to shovel, it isn’t expected to create too many problems other than some slower commutes Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Good news: The heaviest snow is staying south of the Twin Cities tomorrow.



Bad news: We’re still getting enough snow to shovel (thinking 3-5”).



Enough already: We’re getting a couple more inches Saturday. — Matt Serwe (@SerweWX) March 8, 2023

Unfortunately, another round of snow is expected to fall Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning, although that’s only expected to add another 2-4 inches.

A winter weather advisory is set to take effect at noon Thursday for several counties in Minnesota and Wisconsin and remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

As of Wednesday morning, the Twin Cities had gotten 74.7 inches of snowfall this winter. By Sunday morning, this winter will likely be in the top 10 of snowiest winters on record, only needing to surpass 78.3 inches to get in the top 10. The record is 98.6 inches in 1983-84, and an average winter snowfall total is 51 inches.

